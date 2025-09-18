Traffic alert: Dubai Police warns of accident on Al Khail Street

The Dubai Police have sent out an alert warning commuters about traffic jam due to an accident on Al Khail Road, heading towards Business Bay Bridge.

The accident happened late on Thursday evening. Dubai Police urged motorists to exercise caution and care while approaching the area.

Two days ago, on September 16, an accident took place at an intersection on Umm Suqeim Street. Dubai Police warned commuters of congestion in the area.

