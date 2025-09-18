  • search in Khaleej Times
Traffic alert: Dubai Police warns of accident on Al Khail Street

The accident happened on Al Khail Street heading towards the Business Bay Bridge

Published: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 9:55 PM

Updated: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 10:03 PM

The Dubai Police have sent out an alert warning commuters about traffic jam due to an accident on Al Khail Road, heading towards Business Bay Bridge.

The accident happened late on Thursday evening. Dubai Police urged motorists to exercise caution and care while approaching the area.

Two days ago, on September 16, an accident took place at an intersection on Umm Suqeim Street. Dubai Police warned commuters of congestion in the area.

