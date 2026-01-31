Traffic alert: Dubai Police warn of accident on Emirates Road towards Jebel Ali

The accident occurred after the Dubai-Al Ain Bridge, the police said

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Jan 2026, 4:16 PM
  • Share:

Dubai Police have issued a traffic alert warning residents of an accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon on Emirates Road. The incident took place after the Dubai-Al Ain Bridge, heading towards Jebel Ali.

The police asked motorists approaching the area to be extra cautious while approaching the area.

Recommended For You

Direct Bangladesh-Pakistan flights resume as bilateral ties warm

Direct Bangladesh-Pakistan flights resume as bilateral ties warm

Sheikh Mohamed, Putin review UAE-Russia ties, discuss key economic agreements in Moscow

Sheikh Mohamed, Putin review UAE-Russia ties, discuss key economic agreements in Moscow

India sees 6.8%-7.2% growth next year, flags risks from geopolitics, weak exports

India sees 6.8%-7.2% growth next year, flags risks from geopolitics, weak exports

India's Andhra Pradesh mulls social media ban for children

India's Andhra Pradesh mulls social media ban for children

Indian rupee hits record low, RBI steps in to avert fall past 92 per dollar

Indian rupee hits record low, RBI steps in to avert fall past 92 per dollar

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ