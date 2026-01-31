Traffic alert: Dubai Police warn of accident on Emirates Road towards Jebel Ali
The accident occurred after the Dubai-Al Ain Bridge, the police said
- PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Jan 2026, 4:16 PM
Dubai Police have issued a traffic alert warning residents of an accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon on Emirates Road. The incident took place after the Dubai-Al Ain Bridge, heading towards Jebel Ali.
The police asked motorists approaching the area to be extra cautious while approaching the area.
Recommended For You
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.