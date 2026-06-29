Etihad Rail passenger guide: Scooters banned, ID needed, no re-entry

Etihad Rail is finally rolling out its much-anticipated passenger service on Tuesday, June 30, kicking off the first journeys between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. This marks the first phase of the UAE’s wider national passenger rail network, which is expected to be fully up and running by September 30, 2026.

As the country prepares for a new era of inter-emirate travel, Etihad Rail has outlined key guidelines on tickets, onboard services, travel rules and station facilities.

Here’s a quick guide for UAE residents and tourists planning to take their first journey.

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1. Travel essentials

What documents do I need?

A valid ticket and a valid ID (your Passport or Emirates ID) matching the name on the booking are required and may be checked at any point.

Do I need to print my ticket?

No, a digital ticket on your phone is enough. Printed copies are also accepted.

Where can I check train timings?

Timetables are available on the app, website, and station display screens.

2. Tickets and booking

Do I need to book in advance?

Yes. Passengers must have a valid booking before boarding. It’s best to book early, especially during busy periods, to secure your seat. Tickets may still be available up to 5 minutes before departure, depending on availability.

Can I buy tickets at the station?

Yes, tickets can be purchased from vending machines at stations, although some fare types may not be available. Sales close shortly before departure.

Can I book a specific seat?

Yes, seat selection is available when booking via the Etihad Rail app or website, subject to availability. Depending on your fare type, this may be free or paid.

Can I buy a ticket for someone else?

Yes, simply enter their details while booking and forward them the e-ticket.

Can I change my booking?

Changes are allowed depending on your fare type and availability. You can modify your journey via the app, website, vending machines, or Contact Centre, with fare differences applicable.

What is the cancellation policy?

Refunds depend on the fare type. Some tickets are non-refundable, while Flex fares may allow refunds under certain conditions.

3. Travel rules & timings

What time should I arrive?

It’s recommended to arrive at least 10 minutes before departure. Gates close 2 minutes before the train leaves.

What if I go to the wrong station?

Tickets are only valid for the selected route. A new ticket will be required if you travel from a different station.

What if I miss a connection due to delays?

If the delay is on Etihad Rail’s side, passengers will be rebooked on the next available train at no extra cost. This does not apply to third-party transport connections.

Can I extend my journey onboard?

No. Tickets are only valid for the booked journey. Additional tickets must be purchased if you wish to travel further.

4. Families, accessibility & pets

Can tourists use the train?

Yes, tourists can travel on Etihad Rail passenger train. They will need a valid ticket and a valid proof of identity that matches the name on the ticket.

Can children travel alone?

Yes, children aged 14 and above can travel alone. Younger children must be accompanied by an adult.

Is the service wheelchair accessible?

Yes. Stations and trains are fully accessible, with dedicated wheelchair spaces onboard. Passengers are advised to bring their own mobility aids and travel with assistance if needed.

Are pets allowed onboard?

Yes, but only in approved carriers that meet size requirements. One pet carrier is allowed per passenger and counts as your carry-on allowance.

Can I bring a stroller?

Yes, but it must be folded and stored safely so it does not block aisles or exits.

Are scooters allowed?

No. Scooters, including e-scooters, are not permitted on Etihad Rail passenger services.

5. Etihad Rail onboard experience

Is Wi-Fi available?

Yes, free Wi-Fi will be available throughout your journey.

Are food and drinks available?

Yes, snacks and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase onboard, depending on the service.

Can I bring my own food?

Yes, but passengers are advised to avoid strong-smelling or messy items. Alcohol is not allowed onboard.

Is smoking allowed?

No. Smoking and vaping are not permitted onboard or inside stations, except in designated smoking areas.