Tesla self-driving cars begin supervised road trials in Abu Dhabi

Tesla's latest self-driving technology is being tested on Abu Dhabi roads with drivers at the wheel and under a structured programme designed to ensure safety and operational readiness.

The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), with support from the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, is overseeing a first of its kind trials in the emirate.

The tests are being carried out in coordination with the Legislation Lab at the General Secretariat of the UAE Cabinet, in a strategic step to support innovation within approved regulatory frameworks and to establish an advanced model for testing driver-assistance and autonomous driving technologies in the region, while maintaining a careful balance between safety requirements and encouraging the adoption of modern innovations.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, highlighted the significance of the tests, saying, "These tests represent a qualitative step to evaluate the technology’s performance in a real-world operating environment and to collect the necessary data to verify its readiness before any future expansion in usage."

He added that the initiative aims to strike a balance between supporting innovation and encouraging adoption of smart mobility solutions, while maintaining strict safety standards for road users.

“We seek to achieve a balance between supporting innovation and encouraging the adoption of smart solutions on one hand and ensuring the safety of road users on the other, in line with the emirate’s direction to develop an advanced, safe, and sustainable transport system."

The trials are part of Abu Dhabi's strategy to explore advanced transport technologies and improve the emirate’s readiness to implement future mobility solutions toward safer, smarter, and more sustainable transport systems.

Autonomous vehicle and robotaxi trials in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi launched a fully driverless robotaxi service, with autonomous vehicles operating without a human driver on board. The service began after private trials and is available to the public, allowing riders to book robotaxis through Uber. The robotaxis operate on Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and Masdar City.

Driverless taxis have since expanded beyond initial zones. Al Reem Island and Al Maryah Island are now covered by autonomous taxi services. This expansion is part of Abu Dhabi’s plan to grow smart transport options and integrate autonomous vehicles into everyday mobility.

Demand for autonomous vehicles is rising rapidly in Abu Dhabi, with about 50 autonomous cars licensed to operate and being seen around the emirate.