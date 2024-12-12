Taxis in Dubai now on ZED, A home-grown mobility revolution powered by Al Ghurair

ZED by Al Ghurair allows users to personalise their riding experience by selecting music, adjusting lighting, setting the ambient temperature, and choosing their preferred driver chat level

Taxis have arrived on ZED, Dubai's innovative, home-grown mobility app, marking a transformative chapter in the city's transportation journey. With ZED, booking a taxi is no longer just about getting from point A to point B; it’s about experiencing a ride tailored to your preferences.

Launched by Al Ghurair, one of the Middle East's most prominent business groups, ZED integrates traditional taxi services with cutting-edge technology to offer a uniquely personalised ride-hailing experience. Whether you select the level of chattiness with the driver, or even set the perfect cabin temperature while booking, ZED provides options that redefine what it means to travel by taxi.

ZED stands out as a home-grown solution designed to meet Dubai's dynamic mobility needs while reflecting the city's culture of innovation. ZED distingues itself in the crowded ride-hailing market with two game-changing features: personalisation and rhythm.

Personalisation empowers riders to make every journey their own - choosing music, temperature and level of chattiness with the driver, ensuring a truly tailored experience.

Rhythm, ZED's unique feature, redefines convenience by allowing customers to book all their recurring trips at once, saving time and effort. Customers can select the days they need a ride and customise the pick-up times for each day. Whether it’s daily, weekly, or specific days, ZED takes care of everything.

"Our goal with ZED is to create a service that combines convenience, customisation, and reliability while representing the best of Dubai's innovative spirit," said Badr Al Ghurair, CEO of ZED. "This isn't just about providing another ride-hailing app; it's about setting a new benchmark for urban mobility by merging advanced technology with trusted taxi services."

"Al Ghurair has always been at the forefront of empowering innovation" commented John Iossifidis, Group chief executive officer of Al Ghurair. "ZED is a natural extension of this ethos, providing a digital-first approach to transportation while enhancing the role of taxis as a cornerstone of Dubai’s mobility landscape."

ZED by Al Ghurair underscores the group's commitment to redefining transportation by seamlessly blending its heritage with modern innovation. This partnership perfectly aligns with Dubai’s vision of being a smart, connected city and its goal of reaching 80 per cent of all taxi rides through e-hailing.

As ZED continues to expand its reach, it brings taxis into its personalised ride-hailing ecosystem, ensuring passengers benefit from convenience and high customer service standards. The Zed app is available for download on iOS and Android.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com