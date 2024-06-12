Taking Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus during Eid Al Adha break? How to buy tickets in advance

File photo

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 4:13 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 4:14 PM

Planning to take a bus from Dubai to Abu Dhabi (or vice-versa) during the Eid Al Adha long weekend? Beat the rush by booking your tickets in advance.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday announced that e-tickets for two intercity bus routes will be available for booking from June 14.

These bus routes are:

E101: From Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station

E102: From Ibn Battuta to Mussafah

Passengers with reserved e-tickets would get priority boarding, the RTA said.

How to book

It takes only five minutes to secure a bus ticket online.