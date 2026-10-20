Tailback of cars on Sheikh Zayed Road; accident reported near Emirates Tower Metro Station

A screengrab of Google Maps on the route from Al Safa Toll Gate to Emirates Towers Metro Station showed a stretch of red, when nearing the station

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 20 Oct 2026, 9:29 AM
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Around 8am on Tuesday, an accident was reported on Sheikh Zayed Road, near Dubai's Emirates Towers Metro Station, towards the direction of Sharjah. Eyewitnesses say traffic was at a standstill.

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Police vehicles were seen in the area, according to an eyewitness. A screengrab of Google Maps on the route from Al Safa Toll Gate to Emirates Towers Metro Station showed a stretch of red, when nearing the station.

Take a look at some images of the tailback:

Watch a video of the traffic, as cars were at a near-standstill, here:

Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), a bustling highway, is the longest road in the UAE, with a length of over 550km. It stretches from the Al Ghuwaifat border crossing with Saudi Arabia in Abu Dhabi to the Clock Roundabout in Ras Al Khaimah, passing through Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain, according to the UAE government platform.

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