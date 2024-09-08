E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sheikh Mohammed praises Dubai Metro workers on 15th anniversary

Residents and visitors can get a range of limited-edition items and enjoy performances as part of the celebrations

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan on the first Metro ride in 2009. Photo: RTA/X
Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan on the first Metro ride in 2009. Photo: RTA/X

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 3:09 PM

Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 3:16 PM

As the iconic driverless train celebrates its 15th anniversary on September 9, the Dubai Ruler took to X to show his appreciation for the Metro workers' efforts.

The popular means of public transport has "transported 2.4 billion passengers in more than 4.3 million trips," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.


He added that the Dubai Metro has reached a 99.7 per cent commitment to its trip schedules, and the aim will now be to reach 100 per cent.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Ruler of Dubai said that "punctuality is a culture, a virtue, and a noble cultural value," adding that the Metro represents the emirate's culture.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his "thanks and appreciation to all Dubai Metro workers for their efforts in preserving this cultural value."

Watch a video of the Metro's journey, shared by RTA on X, here:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is celebrating the 15 years with a range of limited-edition items and initiatives. Some Metro babies (those born on September 9) can avail an academic sponsorship by RTA to pursue higher education, subject to certain conditions.

Additionally, Metro babies born between 2009 and 2023 can also attend a celebration hosted by Legoland Dubai on 21 September 2024.

Residents of the UAE can also enjoy musical performances at the Metro stations from September 21 to 27, by both Emirati and international musicians.

Discount Nol cards will also be given to 5,000 winners who find a special code on the sticks of limited-edition Metro shaped ice cream. Along with Metro-related souvenirs and limited-edition post stamps, special Nol cards with a design by Lego Dubai will also be issued.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE