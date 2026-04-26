Sheikh Hamdan reviews Dubai's emergency response vehicle, smart bus station

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reviewed a series of specialised projects being developed by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), including a rapid intervention vehicle, a smart bus station, and soft mobility parking facilities.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the progress and objectives of the initiatives, which are part of wider efforts to enhance Dubai’s transport infrastructure and adopt advanced technologies in public services.

One of the key projects presented was a rapid intervention vehicle designed to respond to heavy rainfall and emergency situations while keeping traffic flowing.

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The vehicle, developed by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), is designed to ensure operational readiness during extreme weather conditions and ensure smoother traffic flow across the city. Equipped with four pumps with a combined capacity of approximately 60,000 litres per minute, equivalent to the operating efficiency of 10 conventional pumps or 25 water suction tankers, it will reduce disruption caused by water accumulation on roads.

“The variety of futuristic mass transit projects we witness today is not the outcome of infrastructure development priorities alone, but a comprehensive redefinition of the concept of urban mobility in keeping with the highest international standards, reflecting Dubai's ambition to be the city that is quickest to anticipate the future and most capable of turning it into tangible reality.

“We operate with a clear vision based on innovation as a core principle and advanced technologies as a key tool for transforming lives and achieving leadership. We are committed to supporting and accelerating the adoption of smart and sustainable solutions, enhancing systemic efficiency, amplifying its developmental impact, and ensuring the highest quality of life for citizens, residents, and visitors,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Smart bus station in Al Barsha 2

Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed a near-complete smart bus station located on Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Barsha 2, close to Mall of the Emirates.

The station has been designed as a fully digital, contactless facility, integrating services with the nol card and S’hail app. It also features AI-powered cameras for crowd management and violation detection, smart environmental sensors. It's also equipped with solar panels to reduce energy consumption and smart sensors to monitor air quality.

RTA has completed 90 per cent of the project, with full completion expected by the end of April.

RTA's soft mobility parking facilities project

Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed RTA's soft mobility parking facilities project, which aims to streamline the use of bicycles and electric scooters. The facilities feature modern designs that provide shade and protection from sunlight, scooter-charging capability, and smart systems for monitoring usage, while also creating advertising investment opportunities.

The project comes against a backdrop of notable growth in bicycle usage, which rose by 23 per cent, bringing the total number of trips to 57.6 million in 2025. A phased expansion plan has been developed, beginning with pilot operations at five locations in July 2026 and progressing to permanent operation in 2028.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General of RTA, said RTA continues to develop specialised solutions that strengthen the emirate’s readiness to address future challenges and further consolidate its leadership in sustainability and advanced technologies.