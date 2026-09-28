UAE President rides Etihad Rail from Abu Dhabi as Sheikh Hamdan inaugurates Dubai station

Etihad Rail's Dubai station was inaugurated today, marking the official launch of the national rail network ahead as passenger services are set to begin between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah on September 30, 2026.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Etihad Rail, inaugurated the Dubai station in the presence of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE President had boarded the Etihad Rail train from Abu Dhabi to Dubai on a journey prior to the official operation of the service. During the journey, he was briefed on the train's operating system and its national objectives, as well as the quality of services provided. Upon his arrival at the station, the UAE President met with a number of national staff working on the project and took commemorative photos with them.

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During a tour of the station, Sheikh Hamdan, accompanied by Sheikh Theyab, was briefed on its facilities, operational system, and integrated passenger experience, from arriving at the station and booking tickets to completing the journey procedures, boarding the train, and continuing the journey to the final destination. Sheikh Hamdan also shared a photo of his Etihad Rail ticket. Dated September 28, the ticket showed a departure set for 2.11pm from the Dubai station and arrival at 3.13pm at the Abu Dhabi station, a journey of 1 hour and 2 minutes. The ticket was of the comfort saver category, which is currently priced at Dh39.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed the Etihad Rail station in Dubai adds a new national gateway that enhances its connection with the capital and the rest of the country’s cities.

“Connecting Dubai to the national Etihad Rail network enhances its presence at the heart of the country’s movement, supports its pivotal role in the national economy, and consolidates its position as a global centre for business, tourism and investment.”

Sheikh Theyab pointed out that the great demand for passenger train services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah since their launch reflects the community’s confidence in this new mode of transportation.

Ticket prices, rail connection

Starting September 30, 2026, Etihad Rail will offer travel between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah, and tickets are now available to book via the Etihad Rail app, website and ticket machines at stations, with prices starting from Dh39 for Comfort Class and Dh109 for Premium Class.

Dubai's Etihad Rail station is connected to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station via a dedicated pedestrian bridge, allowing direct transfer between Etihad Rail and the Dubai Metro.

Integration with the Nol passenger system also enables booking Etihad Rail and Dubai public transport services using a unified QR code, which can be used for train, metro, tram and bus journeys.

The passenger train is operated by Etihad Rail Passenger Services, a joint venture between Etihad Rail and Keolis, a leading global provider of passenger transport services.