New Sharjah initiative streamlines traffic, licensing procedures for residents

Sharjah Police is offering motorists easier access to traffic and licensing services as police expand efforts to reduce the time and effort needed to complete vehicle-related procedures.

The police said its 'Your Path, Made Easy' initiative brings a range of traffic, licensing and customer services together in one place, helping residents understand available procedures and access them through more convenient channels.

Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Deputy Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department said bringing several services and facilities onto a single platform allows motorists to learn about available options, understand procedures more clearly and complete transactions more efficiently.

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“The level of engagement observed on the platform underscores the importance of developing service delivery channels that align with customers’ expectations,” he said, adding that the initiative reflects a wider effort to redesign service delivery around customers’ needs.

Improving customer experience

Al Sheikh said Sharjah Police is continuing to use field initiatives to improve the customer experience, streamline procedures and expand smart and proactive services.

The initiative is also aimed at reducing the need for customers to navigate different service channels to obtain information about traffic and licensing procedures.

Police said the platform allows visitors to learn directly about available services and benefits, while also explaining how smart and digital services can be accessed.

Captain Rashid Ali Al Bdewi, manager of the Driving Institutes Follow-up Branch, said bringing different services together had helped improve the customer journey and widen the options available to residents.

He said the platform provides an integrated model for traffic and licensing services by placing several specialised services and benefits in one location.

“This enabled customers to learn about and benefit from them directly, while making services more accessible and saving time and effort,” he said.

The platform also serves students, educational staff and members of the wider community, giving them direct access to information about traffic and licensing services and available digital channels.

Captain Al Bdewi added that the participation of strategic partners had helped enrich visitors’ experience and introduce them to a broader range of services.

Sharjah Police said it will continue developing service delivery methods to simplify procedures, improve service quality and make traffic and licensing transactions more convenient for the public.