Sharjah traffic alert: Al Taawun Street diversion towards Dubai announced

Sharjah motorists will face temporary traffic diversions at two key locations from June 13. According to authorities, these diversions are part of ongoing road infrastructure projects to improve traffic flow and enhance the road network's efficiency across the emirate.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) announced a temporary partial closure of Al Taawun Street and a traffic diversion linked to the Al Taawun Tunnel Development Project at the site of the existing roundabout.

According to the diversion plan, vehicles travelling towards Dubai and the Al Nahda Bridge will be redirected via Al Corniche Street. Meanwhile, motorists coming from Al Nahda Bridge towards Sharjah will be diverted to the new Al Taawun Street using approved alternative routes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority said the project is intended to enhance the efficiency of the road network and improve traffic movement in the area.

In a separate announcement, SRTA said a temporary partial traffic diversion will also be implemented at Al Khulafa Al Rashideen Intersection as part of the first phase of the Al Khulafa Al Rashideen Intersection Capacity Enhancement Project.

The project aims to improve traffic flow and increase the intersection's capacity as part of broader efforts to strengthen the emirate's transport infrastructure.

Both traffic diversions will come into effect on Saturday, June 13, and will remain in place in accordance with the approved traffic management plans.

The authority urged motorists to follow directional signage, use designated alternative routes and comply with traffic safety instructions to ensure smooth traffic movement and avoid delays.