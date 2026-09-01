Sharjah to open first phase of Al Taawun Tunnel ahead of November 2026 book fair

Sharjah has completed the first phase of the Al Taawun tunnel project and its connecting roads, including routes leading to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street and Emirates Street, ahead of the next edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair in November according to the direct line.

The 500-metre tunnel runs beneath Al Taawun Roundabout and features three lanes in each direction, connecting Al Taawun Street with Al Nahda Bridge and Dubai. The project also includes a new signalised intersection capable of handling about 4,200 vehicles per hour in each direction during peak periods, helping ease congestion around the roundabout and improve access to Expo Centre Sharjah.

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The project is expected to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and cut waiting times by up to 85 per cent. The first phase is expected to open in November 2026, with the project scheduled for full completion in February 2027.

The project required the temporary removal of the iconic Al Taawun Roundabout monument. The monument will be redesigned and rebuilt at its original location once the tunnel project is completed.

The tunnel project was driven by the growing importance of Al Taawun Street as a key traffic artery linking Sharjah and Dubai, with the underground passage designed to address congestion and improve traffic movement in the area.

The project will also provide more direct access to Expo Centre Sharjah and is expected to form part of a future transport corridor connecting with Al Noor Road.

Sharjah is also continuing work on several major road projects, including the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street-Maliha Street intersection, which includes a three-lane overpass stretching about 500 metres, according to Al Khaleej newspaper, along with surface roads extending nearly 2.5km.

The project has an estimated cost of Dh140 million and aims to improve traffic flow at the intersection and movement from Maliha Road towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street.

It is expected to double traffic flow efficiency and reduce journey times for motorists travelling from central Sharjah towards Maliha Road from about 20 minutes to approximately 10 minutes.

Road maintenance works are also under way at several key locations across Sharjah to improve pedestrian safety and vehicle movement. These include new pedestrian crossings with marked lanes and three-phase traffic signals on Corniche Street in front of Sharjah Ladies Club and the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, as well as on Port Street between Al Mareija and Al Jubail.