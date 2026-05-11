Sharjah to construct 3-lane bridge from Maliha Road to cut travel time by 9 minutes

Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi has approved the construction of a new 3-lane bridge connecting Maliha Road to the street leading to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The bridge will be located at the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street with Maliha Road, and the project will cost Dh140 million.

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The project is scheduled to commence implementation immediately, to be completed within one year, and aims to enhance traffic flow in all directions and reduce travel time by approximately 9 minutes.