E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sharjah to build EV charging stations across emirate

Besides the upcoming eco-friendly infrastructure, the Executive Council also discussed the performance of government entities and how to improve their services

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File photo used for illustrative purposes
File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 4:29 PM

Soon, charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) will be cropping up in Sharjah as authorities in the emirate approved a new project on Tuesday.

The fast charging stations will be built at multiple locations to cover commercial and residential areas, authorities said, highlighting some important points from the latest meeting of the emirate's Executive Council.


UAE authorities have been working on facilities and infrastructure that would make the use of eco-friendly EVs more convenient for motorists.

While some places offer free-of-cost charging, authorities recently announced a UAE-wide policy to unify fees. A revised fee structure stipulated that service providers should charge a minimum of Dh1.20 plus VAT per kWh for an ‘express’ charging service and a minimum of Dh0.70 plus VAT per kWh for a ‘slow’ one.

Besides the upcoming infrastructure for EVs, Sharjah's Executive Council also discussed the performance of government entities and how to improve their services.

The council also tackled proposals to promote cooperation among fishermen's cooperative associations in the UAE.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, presided over the meeting, which was attended by other top officials.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE