Sharjah to build EV charging stations across emirate

Soon, charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) will be cropping up in Sharjah as authorities in the emirate approved a new project on Tuesday.
The fast charging stations will be built at multiple locations to cover commercial and residential areas, authorities said, highlighting some important points from the latest meeting of the emirate's Executive Council.
UAE authorities have been working on facilities and infrastructure that would make the use of eco-friendly EVs more convenient for motorists.
While some places offer free-of-cost charging, authorities recently announced a UAE-wide policy to unify fees. A revised fee structure stipulated that service providers should charge a minimum of Dh1.20 plus VAT per kWh for an ‘express’ charging service and a minimum of Dh0.70 plus VAT per kWh for a ‘slow’ one.
Besides the upcoming infrastructure for EVs, Sharjah's Executive Council also discussed the performance of government entities and how to improve their services.
The council also tackled proposals to promote cooperation among fishermen's cooperative associations in the UAE.
Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, presided over the meeting, which was attended by other top officials.
