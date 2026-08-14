Sharjah announces road diversion at Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed-Maliha intersection

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority said the diversion will start on August 16 and will remain in place until December 6

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 14 Aug 2026, 6:41 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A temporary road diversion will be introduced at the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Maliha Street in Sharjah from Sunday, August 16.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) said the diversion will remain in place until December 6, 2026, as part of intersection improvement works aimed at enhancing traffic flow and improving the efficiency of the road network.

Recommended For You

Iran says Strait of Hormuz is under its control: Fars news

Iran says Strait of Hormuz is under its control: Fars news

Why UAE residents will still feel summer heat after rise of Suhail star in August

Why UAE residents will still feel summer heat after rise of Suhail star in August

Two Adnoc vessels attacked in Hormuz; US says can keep 'indefinite' naval blockade

Two Adnoc vessels attacked in Hormuz; US says can keep 'indefinite' naval blockade

UAE condemns attack on Adnoc vessels; US says can keep 'indefinite' naval blockade

UAE condemns attack on Adnoc vessels; US says can keep 'indefinite' naval blockade

UAE holidays: Rabi Al Awwal moon spotted; Prophet's birthday revealed

UAE holidays: Rabi Al Awwal moon spotted; Prophet's birthday revealed

 

The SRTA said motorists should use the approved alternative routes shown on the diversion map and follow temporary traffic signs and road safety instructions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Check out the map below:

Drivers are advised to plan their journeys ahead and allow extra time when passing through the affected area.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran says Strait of Hormuz is under its control: Fars news

2

Two Adnoc vessels attacked in Hormuz; US says can keep 'indefinite' naval blockade

3

Why UAE residents will still feel summer heat after rise of Suhail star in August

4

'We will keep it': Trump says US has total control over Strait of Hormuz

5

'Thank you, Dubai Police': Mother recalls 1am call to check on 17-year-old daughter