Sharjah announces road diversion at Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed-Maliha intersection

A temporary road diversion will be introduced at the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Maliha Street in Sharjah from Sunday, August 16.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) said the diversion will remain in place until December 6, 2026, as part of intersection improvement works aimed at enhancing traffic flow and improving the efficiency of the road network.

The SRTA said motorists should use the approved alternative routes shown on the diversion map and follow temporary traffic signs and road safety instructions.

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Check out the map below:

Drivers are advised to plan their journeys ahead and allow extra time when passing through the affected area.