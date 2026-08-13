Sharjah instals real-time arrival machines at bus stops, stations

Commuters in Sharjah will now be able to access real-time bus arrival information with the launch of a new project by the Roads and Transport Authority in the emirate.

The new system will provide public transport users accurate and up-to-date information on bus arrival times, helping them plan their journeys more efficiently.

Powered by solar energy, the displays provide real-time information on bus arrival times in minutes, along with service alerts and updates.

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They will be installed at air-conditioned and upgraded bus stops, as well as bus stations, ensuring clear and convenient access to information for passengers.

The project forms part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to advance digital transformation, enhance the quality of public transport services, and provide a more convenient, efficient, and sustainable mobility experience for public transport users across Sharjah.

In June this year, the SRTA announced updates to an intercity bus route to Oman, as demand grows among UAE residents who flock to the neighbouring country.

Route number 203 which runs from Sharjah's Al Jubail bus station to Oman's Sohar then to the capital, Muscat will now run on three daily trips to accomodate travellers and tourists. There will be two daily bus services from Sohar to Sharjah and one from Muscat to Sharjah.