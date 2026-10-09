Watch: Sharjah Police issue warning after driver runs red light, crashes into car

Sharjah Police have shared a new video of an accident that happened on the emirate's roads to warn against running traffic lights. The police urged motorists to obey traffic signals and remain attentive on the road, warning that running a red light can lead to preventable accidents.

In an advisory issued on Friday, police highlighted the dangers of rushing through intersections, stressing that a moment of haste could have serious consequences for drivers and other road users.

The video shared by the police showed a car rushing into traffic light without any signs of slowing down, and then hitting a taxi which was trying to take a turn from the road on its right.

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Sharing the video, the police reminded the motorists that road safety is a shared responsibility and urged to stop at red lights, follow traffic rules and remain alert while driving.

The police share such videos of real accidents and traffic law violations from time to time in order to generate awareness about road safety and prevent dangerous incidents.