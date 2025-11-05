  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 05, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 14, 1447 | Fajr 05:10 | DXB overcast.png32.2°C

Sharjah residents receive safety alert over traffic congestion near Book Fair

Sharjah Book Authority announced an expanded transport plan covering bus and marine routes from Dubai and Ajman, as well as within the emirate, for easy access to the venue

Published: Wed 5 Nov 2025, 11:45 AM

Top Stories

Dubai expat dies in car crash: Mosque being built in his honour

Dubai expat dies in car crash: Mosque being built in his honour

3 days on, Air India Express passengers still await luggage left behind in Dubai

3 days on, Air India Express passengers still await luggage left behind in Dubai

Cooler days ahead: UAE temperatures to dip to 17°C

Cooler days ahead: UAE temperatures to dip to 17°C

Sharjah residents received a public safety alert on their mobile phones on Wednesday morning, cautioning of potential traffic congestion around Expo Centre Sharjah, where the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) opens its doors today.

The alert, sent through the National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), read: "Sharjah Police warn of potential traffic congestion on roads leading to the Sharjah Book Fair at Expo Centre Sharjah as the premier cultural event kicks off. Therefore, it is advised to use alternative routes if the event is not your destination, in order to ensure smooth traffic flow and everyone’s safety."

Recommended For You

The Indian Business & Professional Group (IBPG) sparks pivotal conversation on AI’s future

The Indian Business & Professional Group (IBPG) sparks pivotal conversation on AI’s future

Dakota Johnson is 'slowly dating again' after parting ways with Coldplay's Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson is 'slowly dating again' after parting ways with Coldplay's Chris Martin

NMC Healthcare offers 50% discount on prostate screening and ultrasound in November

NMC Healthcare offers 50% discount on prostate screening and ultrasound in November

Former Prince Andrew to lose his last military rank, says UK defence minister

Former Prince Andrew to lose his last military rank, says UK defence minister

AVEVA highlights the role of industrial intelligence in enabling net-zero energy at ADIPEC 2025

AVEVA highlights the role of industrial intelligence in enabling net-zero energy at ADIPEC 2025

 

The mobile notification came as thousands of visitors were expected to arrive for the region's largest literary event, causing a slowdown on major roads leading to the venue.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

By late evening, vehicles travelling from Dubai via Al Ittihad Road are likely to experience heavy build-up near the Tawoon, Al Nahda, and Al Khan exits. Tailbacks can be expected to extend towards Al Taawun Street, the main artery connecting to Expo Centre Sharjah. Traffic on Al Wahda Street and Corniche Road is also expected to increase as residents heading toward the city centre may face diversions and delays due to the influx of visitors.

Alternative transport options

To ease congestion and help residents reach the venue comfortably, the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced an expanded transport plan covering bus and marine routes from Dubai and Ajman, as well as within Sharjah.

Bus:

Two daily shuttle buses will operate from Dubai’s Al Rashidiya Bus Station and City Centre, Ajman, departing at 9am, 1pm, and 5pm, with return trips scheduled at 12pm, 4pm, and 9pm.

Marine route:

Visitors from Dubai can also travel by sea via the FR5 marine route, linking Al Ghubaiba Marine Station in Dubai to Sharjah Aquarium Marine Station. From there, free boats will ferry passengers between Sharjah Aquarium, Al Qasba, and Expo Centre Sharjah throughout the fair’s opening hours.

The increased frequency and variety of travel options are aimed at reducing private vehicle use and ensuring a smoother flow of visitors to the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair, which runs until November 16 at Expo Centre Sharjah.