Sharjah Police seize vehicle after driver performs dangerous stunts in residential area

Sharjah Police apprehended a driver caught performing dangerous stunts and reckless driving in a residential area of the emirate, the authority announced on Saturday (May 9).

A video shared by the authority shows a black vehicle swerving sideways in a drifting-style manoeuvre before driving onto a sandy roadside area and speeding back onto the street, sending up clouds of dust while the tyres screeched loudly across the road.

Sharjah Police said the incident was reported immediately, prompting authorities to launch an investigation using CCTV footage and information provided by residents in the area. The vehicle was quickly identified, seized, and legal action was taken against the driver.

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Watch the video below, as shared by Sharjah Police:

The authority reminded motorists that reckless driving and illegal vehicle modifications carry strict penalties under UAE traffic laws. Driving in a way that endangers lives or public safety can result in a Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, a 60-day vehicle impoundment, and a Dh15,000 release fee.

Meanwhile, unauthorised modifications to a vehicle’s engine or chassis can lead to a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, a 90-day impoundment, and a Dh5,000 release fee.

Vehicle impoundment in Sharjah

The vehicle involved was also seized. Starting January 8 2025, Sharjah imposed a hefty fine for impounded vehicles. For reckless driving and offences like riding motorcycles in restricted areas, the owner will need to pay Dh20,000 to have the vehicle released after impoundment. Similarly, for driving without a licence, the release fee after impoundment is Dh30,000.

Vehicle impoundments, which is usually imposed along with a heavy fine and black points, falls among the list of heftier penalties in the UAE. Under this, vehicles are either impounded at a provided location. During this period, the vehicle is not to be used.

The penalty may be imposed in case of serious violations that can range from jumping signals to modifying cars to increase noise.

To retrieve the vehicle after it has been towed away by authorities, the release process may differ from city to city. Check the full report on what to do if your car gets impounded in UAE.