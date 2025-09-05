Sharjah Police rescue two people stuck inside electric vehicle in less than 10 mins

Two people stuck inside a malfunctioning vehicle were swiftly rescued by Sharjah Police. The rescue operation were carried out in less than 10 minutes, Sharjah Police said in a post.

The General Command of Sharjah Police confirmed that the operation centre had received a report regarding an electric vehicle travelling from Al-Badiya Bridge to 7 Bridge was stalled due to a technical malfunction. The vehicle had two persons inside who were unable to get out as the windows were closed, and they were unable to open them.

Immediately after receiving the report, specialized field teams moved quickly to the site, taking the necessary measures to ensure the safety of those in the vehicle, as well as securing the road, and facilitating traffic.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The teams were able to safely remove the two persons from the vehicle without any injuries, within just ten minutes of receiving the report; reflecting the high alertness, and effective coordination between the various stakeholders.

This rapid response comes within the framework of Sharjah Police's keenness to provide immediate, effective response to emergencies; which ensures the safety of the community, and traffic control.