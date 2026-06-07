Sharjah Police recover resident's life savings after bag left in taxi

Sharjah Police have recovered a bag containing the life savings of an Arab resident after he accidentally left it behind in a taxi while preparing to return to his home country.

According to police, the bag contained money the man had saved over five years of working and living in the UAE. After receiving the report, officers launched a search operation and used surveillance cameras to trace the taxi's route, allowing them to locate and recover the bag in a short time.

The resident thanked Sharjah Police, saying the bag represented far more than just money. He said the savings were the result of five years of hard work and were intended to help him and his family start a new chapter upon returning home.

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Authorities across the UAE have built a reputation for quickly helping residents and travellers recover lost valuables.

Just last month, Dubai Police tracked down a missing bag belonging to an Arab woman moments before she boarded a flight to Saudi Arabia. The bag, found at Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport, contained $20,000, 150 grams of gold, several mobile phones, other currencies and personal documents.

It was one of several recent cases involving the recovery of valuable belongings. Earlier, Dubai Police returned a handbag containing silver bars worth nearly Dh2 million to an Asian passenger after a search operation at the airport. In another case in April, officers helped a tourist recover his lost passport and iPhone within hours after he misplaced them near Dubai Frame.

In October 2024, Dubai Police also honoured an Egyptian taxi driver who returned valuables worth Dh1 million that he had found left behind in his vehicle.

Even a simple taxi ride can turn stressful if you forget your purse, wallet or phone on board. So what should you do if it happens?

Check out our full report on what to do when you forget something in a taxi.