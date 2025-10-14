Sharjah Police puts warning leaflets on vehicles randomly parked around mosques

The Sharjah Police have launched a field awareness campaign aimed at reducing random vehicle parking around mosques, particularly during Friday prayers.

Marzouq Khalfan Al Naqbi, Head of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Sharjah Police General Command, explained that the campaign was initiated in response to field and traffic observations that revealed cases of random parking, which lead to traffic congestion and obstruction of vehicle movement.

He pointed out that Sharjah Police has adopted an educational approach to address such behaviors by distributing warning leaflets on violating vehicles, bearing the message, "Parking behind other vehicles causes traffic congestion and wastes others’ time."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Naqbi emphasized that the campaign is part of ongoing efforts to enhance traffic awareness and reinforce a culture of compliance with traffic laws and regulations, noting that traffic discipline is a civilized behavior that reflects an individual’s respect for the community.

Sharjah Police urged drivers to park properly and avoid stopping behind other vehicles or in unauthorized areas, stressing that adherence to traffic rules demonstrates awareness and responsibility that contribute to smooth traffic flow and the safety of all road users.