Sharjah Police impound vehicle caught driving on pedestrian path

Sharjah Police seized a vehicle caught in a widely circulated video driving along a pedestrian path, flagrantly violating traffic laws and putting pedestrians at risk.

The clip, shared by the authorities on Friday (September 26), shows people casually walking along the path while the vehicle's headlights are on, forcing pedestrians to give way as it drove past.

Sharjah Police noted that after identifying the vehicle, they impounded it for 60 days, imposed a fine on the driver, and recorded the prescribed traffic violation points. The case has also been referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the legal proceedings.

Check out the video below, as shared by Sharjah Police:

The authorities emphasised that such reckless behaviour poses a direct threat to public safety and urged all drivers to adhere to traffic regulations and exercise responsibility on the roads.

They also praised community members for reporting violations and reaffirmed their ongoing commitment to monitoring and enforcing traffic laws to safeguard society.

What happens if your vehicle gets impounded?

In the UAE, having your vehicle impounded is one of the more serious penalties you can encounter. It usually comes with a hefty fine and some black points on your driving record. When your car is impounded, it's taken to a designated location, and you won't be able to use it during that period.

The length of the impoundment really depends on the severity of the traffic violation. For example, in Dubai, if you're caught using your phone while driving, tailgating, or making sudden lane changes, your vehicle could be impounded for up to 30 days.

To retrieve the vehicle after it has been towed away by authorities, the release process may differ from city to city.