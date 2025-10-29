Sharjah announces new bus, boat routes and free shuttles for book fair visitors

Sharjah has announced new bus and boat routes, increased service frequency, and free onward connections to help visitors reach the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which runs from November 5 to 16 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) said the expanded transport plan will operate from key gathering points across Dubai, Ajman, and Sharjah, offering travel options to the region’s largest cultural event.

Visitors from Dubai can also travel by sea via the FR5 marine route, linking Al Ghubaiba Marine Station in Dubai to Sharjah Aquarium Marine Station. From there, free traditional boats will connect passengers between Sharjah Aquarium, Al Qasba, and the Expo Centre throughout the fair’s opening hours.

Two daily shuttle buses will run from Dubai’s Al Rashidiya Bus Station and City Centre Ajman, with departures to the Expo Centre scheduled at 9am, 1pm and 5pm, and return trips at 12pm, 4pm and 9pm.

Marine transport from Sharjah Aquarium to Al Ghubaiba operates Monday to Thursday at 7am, 8.30am, 1pm, 4.45pm, and 6.15pm; Fridays at 7am, 8.30am, 2pm, 4pm, and 6pm; weekends at 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, and 9pm.

Boats from Al Ghubaiba to Sharjah run weekdays at 7.45am, 12pm, 4pm, 5.30pm, and 7pm; Fridays at 7.45am, 10am, 3pm, 5pm, and 7pm; weekends at 3pm, 5pm, 8pm, and 10pm.