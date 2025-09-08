Sharjah: Owners of impounded vehicles must get them released in 4 days

The Sharjah City Municipality issued an urgent notice on Monday, September 8, 2025.

The notice addresses owners of vehicles, machinery, motorcycles or bicycles that have been impounded for over six months, without any measure taken or procedure followed to have it released.

In this case, owners must visit the Inspection and Control Department in Industrial Area 5 in Sharjah within 4 days of the date the notice was published. The owners must then follow the required procedures and take back their vehicles.

If they fail to do so, the authority has said that it will sell the vehicles via public auction on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

On September 2, Sharjah adopted a new amendment which said that impounded vehicles would be disposed after 3 months, if the owner does not follow procedures to release the vehicle within that period.

To release vehicles, owners generally have to pay a fine amount ranging between Dh5,000 to Dh30,000. Read the complete list of the fees, as revised in early 2025, to find out more.