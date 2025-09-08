  • search in Khaleej Times
Sharjah: Owners of impounded vehicles must get them released in 4 days

If the vehicles are not released, they will be put up for public auction on September 11

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 2:39 PM

Apple iPhone 17 series: Expected UAE prices ahead of September 9 launch

Nepal protests: Death toll rises to 14, state media says

All the official Apple Stores in the UAE: What to expect ahead of iPhone 17 launch

The Sharjah City Municipality issued an urgent notice on Monday, September 8, 2025.

The notice addresses owners of vehicles, machinery, motorcycles or bicycles that have been impounded for over six months, without any measure taken or procedure followed to have it released.

In this case, owners must visit the Inspection and Control Department in Industrial Area 5 in Sharjah within 4 days of the date the notice was published. The owners must then follow the required procedures and take back their vehicles.

If they fail to do so, the authority has said that it will sell the vehicles via public auction on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

On September 2, Sharjah adopted a new amendment which said that impounded vehicles would be disposed after 3 months, if the owner does not follow procedures to release the vehicle within that period.

To release vehicles, owners generally have to pay a fine amount ranging between Dh5,000 to Dh30,000. Read the complete list of the fees, as revised in early 2025, to find out more.