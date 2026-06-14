Sharjah announces free public parking on June 15 for Hijri New Year

Motorists in Sharjah who use public parking will be exempt from parking fees on Monday, June 15, in celebration of the Hijri New Year holiday. However, authorities clarified that the exemption does not apply to smart parking yards and designated paid public parking areas that operate year-round, including official holidays. These areas are typically identified by blue signboards. Blue zone parking spaces will continue to be chargeable as usual.

In Sharjah, public parking is generally free in standard zones on Fridays. Paid parking continues in designated blue zones and smart parking areas, which operate throughout the week without exception. In most normal zones, parking is free during late-night hours, typically from 10pm to 8am, depending on signage. Motorists should be cautious as blue-marked parking areas remain chargeable at all times, including weekends and holidays.

Motorists across the UAE will enjoy free parking and toll exemptions on Monday, June 15. In Dubai, public parking is expected to be free on official public holidays, in line with standard Road and Transport Authority (RTA) practice. However, multi-storey parking facilities and other designated paid zones generally remain chargeable even during holidays.

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In Abu Dhabi, public parking (Mawaqif) is typically free on public holidays, while normal tariff zones resume on the next working day. In addition, Abu Dhabi’s Darb toll gates are also usually free on Sundays and official public holidays, offering further relief to motorists.

The UAE has announced a paid public holiday on Monday to mark the Islamic New Year. While the exact date of the Hijri New Year will be confirmed after the crescent sighting on Dhul Hijjah 29, authorities have aligned the holiday with the weekend to provide residents with an extended break. Under a new Cabinet resolution that came into effect on January 1, 2025, certain public holidays in the UAE may be moved to the start or end of the week if they fall on a weekday, allowing for more structured long weekends.