Sharjah’s new Dubai road links: How Dh750-million project will ease traffic

Sharjah is set to embark on a major road infrastructure programme aimed at improving connectivity with Dubai, easing congestion on some of the UAE's busiest commuter routes, and opening up new corridors between the two emirates.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced a series of projects to construct and develop internal and main roads linking Sharjah and Dubai at a total cost of Dh750 million.

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Here is a closer look at the projects and what they could mean for motorists.

1. Al Taawun Tunnel

The centrepiece of the programme is a new underground tunnel beneath Al Taawun that will create a direct connection towards Dubai through Al Nahda Bridge.

According to Sheikh Dr Sultan, the project was conceived as a solution to growing traffic volumes along Al Taawun Road, which has become one of the most important routes linking Sharjah and Dubai.

The tunnel will comprise a dual carriageway running beneath the existing road network, allowing traffic to move more freely between the two emirates while reducing pressure on surface-level junctions.

The project is also expected to reduce congestion at Al Taawun Roundabout by shifting a significant volume of through traffic underground.

2. Noor Road

Alongside the tunnel project, Sharjah is developing Noor Road, a new route that will extend directly from Al Orooba Street into Dubai via Al Nahda Bridge.

The road is expected to provide motorists with an alternative route into Dubai and form part of efforts to create additional entry and exit points between the two emirates.

Sheikh Dr Sultan said Noor Road is scheduled to open by the end of this year.

Once operational, it is expected to serve as another important corridor linking residential and commercial areas in Sharjah with neighbouring districts in Dubai.

3. Connections to major highways

According to the Sharjah Ruler, the tunnel beneath Al Taawun will allow authorities to create better links to Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, offering motorists more direct access to key destinations across the UAE.

The road upgrades will also improve access to Expo Centre Sharjah. Directional signs will be installed along the routes to guide motorists directly to the exhibition venue and its parking facilities.

How much will the projects cost?

The Sharjah Ruler said the total value of the road development programme is Dh750 million.

He expressed confidence that the investment would deliver long-term benefits for residents, commuters and visitors travelling between Sharjah and Dubai.

What will the projects mean for commuters?

The projects are expected to create new routes into Dubai, reduce pressure on existing roads, and improve travel times for motorists who regularly commute between the two emirates.

The improvements are also intended to make it easier for drivers to access major highways, residential districts and destinations such as Expo Centre Sharjah without navigating multiple congested intersections.

When will the projects be completed?

While a completion date for the tunnel project has not been announced, Sheikh Dr Sultan said Noor Road is expected to open by the end of 2026.

Sheikh Dr Sultan said the objective extends beyond traffic management.

The projects are intended to strengthen connectivity between Sharjah and Dubai while creating what he described as a "new level of openness" for the emirate.

"We are opening these internal areas to our neighbours," he said, adding that Sharjah remains a welcoming destination for residents and visitors alike.