5 bridges, one tunnel: All roads Sharjah is building to ease traffic to Dubai

Sharjah is moving ahead with one of its most ambitious transport projects, launching a massive Dh750-million road development programme that promises to transform the daily commute between Sharjah and Dubai.

Ordered by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the comprehensive scheme will deliver a new network of tunnels, bridges, and free-flow intersections. With a soft opening targeted for November 2026, the project aims to ease congestion, improve connectivity, and boost traffic capacity across some of the emirate's busiest corridors.

The massive undertaking is being implemented by Mubadara (the Authority for Initiatives Implementation) and the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), in coordination with several government entities including the Sharjah Police, Sharjah City Municipality, and SEWA.

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At the heart of the project is the comprehensive redevelopment of the Al Taawun corridor, linking it directly to Al Nahda Bridge and Dubai, alongside the upgrade of Al Khan Street extending to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

To accelerate delivery, authorities are employing precast concrete construction techniques, with five interconnected projects being executed in parallel.

Al Taawun Tunnel

The centrepiece of the programme is a 500-metre tunnel running beneath Al Taawun Roundabout. It will feature three lanes in each direction, connecting Al Taawun Street directly with Al Nahda Bridge and Dubai.

Supported by a new signalised intersection capable of handling around 4,200 vehicles per hour in each direction during peak periods, the tunnel will create an uninterrupted route for motorists. This will significantly reduce pressure on surface-level junctions and the roundabout itself.

The project necessitated the temporary removal of the iconic Al Taawun roundabout monument. However, Sheikh Dr Sultan reassured residents that the monument will be redesigned and rebuilt in its original location upon the tunnel’s completion.

In addition to easing congestion, the tunnel will provide direct access to Expo Centre Sharjah and form part of a future transport corridor linked to Al Noor Road.

Al Noor Road

As part of the wider network, Sharjah is developing Noor Road, a new route extending directly from Al Orooba Street into Dubai via Al Nahda Bridge. Scheduled to open by the end of this year, it will serve as an essential alternative corridor linking residential and commercial areas in Sharjah with neighbouring districts in Dubai.

Al Khulafa Al Rashideen intersection upgrade

A major upgrade is underway at the Al Khulafa Al Rashideen intersection. The project involves constructing box culverts beneath the existing bridge and adding two extra lanes in each direction over a 37-metre stretch to keep traffic heading to and from Dubai moving seamlessly.

The upgrade also features a 315-metre slip bridge providing direct access to Gamal Abdel Nasser Street and a new free-flow entry from Al Ittihad Road to Al Khan Street. The design preserves visibility for commercial outlets along the corridor while increasing traffic capacity by around 2,600 vehicles per hour in both directions.

New bridges on Industrial Streets 1 and 2

To ease movement for traffic arriving from Dubai, two new 130-metre bridges are being constructed over Industrial Streets 1 and 2. Each bridge will carry two lanes in each direction, supported by approach ramps extending approximately 200 metres on both sides.

These bridges will introduce free-flow connections for motorists travelling towards Maleha Road, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, and Al Waset Road. The new crossings are projected to accommodate around 2,800 vehicles per hour in each direction during peak traffic periods.

Industrial Street 3 improvements

The fourth phase includes adding new bridges at Industrial Street 3 to strengthen links between Sharjah's industrial areas and the Ring Road. This will provide direct connectivity between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Khan Street, and Al Ittihad Road.

The works involve two bridges, dedicated turning lanes towards Maleha Road, Sheikh Khalifa Road, and Al Dhaid Road, and a culvert connecting Industrial Street 3 to Ring Road. Extending approximately 2.7 kilometres, this section is expected to handle around 5,200 vehicles per hour in both directions.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road Interchange

The final component focuses on upgrading the existing interchange on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The enhancement aims to improve traffic efficiency and provide faster access between the highway and the Al Taawun, Al Khan, and Al Buhaira districts. This upgrade is crucial for reducing pressure on Al Ittihad Road and several heavily used intersections across the emirate.

How it will benefit commuters?

Upon completion, the network of five bridges, a major tunnel, and multiple free-flow intersections will significantly improve movement between Sharjah and Dubai. Commuters travelling through densely populated districts such as Al Majaz and Al Nahda will benefit from reduced travel times and fewer traffic stops.

The upgraded network will also improve access to key destinations, including Expo Centre Sharjah, the Sharjah International Book Fair, and the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi Mosque in Al Mamzar.

Sheikh Dr Sultan emphasized that the objective extends beyond traffic management. The projects are intended to strengthen connectivity while creating a “new level of openness” for the emirate.

“We are opening these internal areas to our neighbours,” he said. “The Emirate of Sharjah is a welcoming place that embraces all who come to it.”.

To facilitate the construction works, the SRTA has implemented temporary traffic diversions, including a partial closure of Al Taawun Street, which began on June 13.

Motorists travelling towards Dubai and Al Nahda Bridge are being redirected through Al Corniche Street, while those coming from Al Nahda Bridge are diverted to the newly developed Al Taawun Street.