Sharjah announces truck ban on Emirates Transit Road during evening peak hours starting 2025

The new restrictions will apply to the section of Emirates Road between the entrance to the emirate and Intersection No. 7
Photo: X/Sharjah RTA
Truck movement will be restricted on the Emirates Transit Road during peak evening hours from 5.30pm to 8pm, Sharjah's Road and Transport Authorities (RTA) announced on December 31.
The new restrictions will take effect on January 1, 2025, and will apply to the section of Emirates Road between the entrance to Sharjah and Intersection No. 7.
This measure aims to ease traffic congestion during busy evening hours, ensuring smoother travel for commuters.
In a similar move, Dubai authorities have also announced restrictions on truck movement along Emirates Road during the same hours, affecting the stretch between Al Awir Street and Sharjah.
Both initiatives take effect on January 1, 2025, marking a coordinated effort to manage traffic flow during peak periods.
