Watch: Sharjah unveils new look of Al Taawun Roundabout ahead of November 4 opening

Do you remember what Al Taawun Square in Sharjah used to look like? That is set to change as the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) unveiled the new design of the iconic roundabout on Tuesday, September 22, ahead of its reopening to traffic on November 4, the first day of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

Work is still underway in the 500-metre Sharjah-Dubai Al Taawun Tunnel beneath the square, the authority clarified. Residents have previously spoked to Khaleej Times, expressing how excited they are for the opening of the tunnel, hoping it will make their daily journeys easier.

For years, getting through Al Taawun Roundabout during peak hours meant a long wait for many Sharjah residents. Some said they would spend at least 20 minutes near the sqaure during the morning and evening rush, as traffic built up from all four directions.

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A video of the square's new design was shared by the direct line programme. Watch here:

Al Taawun Tunnel

Al Taawun Tunnel will features three lanes in each direction, connecting Al Taawun Street with Al Nahda Bridge and Dubai. The project also includes a new signalised intersection capable of handling about 4,200 vehicles per hour in each direction during peak periods, helping ease congestion around the roundabout and improve access to Expo Centre Sharjah, which hosts SIBF.

The tunnel project was driven by the growing importance of Al Taawun Street as a key traffic artery linking Sharjah and Dubai, with the underground passage designed to address congestion and improve traffic movement in the area.

The project will also provide more direct access to Expo Centre Sharjah and is expected to form part of a future transport corridor connecting with Al Noor Road.

The entire Al Taawun road project is scheduled to be completed in February 2027. It required the temporary removal of the iconic Al Taawun Roundabout monument, which will be redesigned and rebuilt at its original location once the tunnel project is completed.