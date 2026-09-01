Sharjah roads upgraded in two areas as new academic year begins

Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has completed road development and maintenance works in the Al Jazzat and Al Hazana areas as schools across the UAE began the new academic year on Monday.

The projects were carried out as part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Sharjah’s road network, improve traffic flow and enhance safety for motorists and other road users.

The works included the development and maintenance of asphalt layers along the roads in both directions, in addition to the repainting and renewal of road markings.

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In Al Jazzat, the works covered a 785-metre stretch and served an area of approximately 7,000 square metres. In Al Hazana, the project extended across 730 metres and covered an area of around 6,500 square metres.

The authority said the improvements would help provide safer and more efficient roads for residents and visitors, while supporting smoother traffic flow through the two areas.

The completion of the projects comes as traffic volumes rise with the return of students, school buses, parents and other commuters to the roads. More than 1.277 million students returned to over 1,180 schools across the UAE on August 31.

Sharjah Police had earlier announced a series of measures ahead of the new academic year, including increased patrols on roads and at junctions near schools, traffic management during peak periods and tighter inspections of school buses. The force also urged motorists not to obstruct school entrances and to follow traffic directions.

The wider back-to-school preparations have also included major capacity improvements on key routes linking Sharjah and Dubai. Two additional lanes were opened on a five-kilometre stretch of Emirates Road towards Wadi Al Amardi, increasing the number of lanes from six to eight.

The expansion is expected to raise road capacity by about 33 per cent and reduce peak-hour journey times by up to 25 per cent.

The Al Jazzat and Al Hazana works form part of Sharjah’s continued investment in road development and maintenance projects aimed at improving connectivity, easing congestion and creating safer routes for students, parents and all road users across the emirate.