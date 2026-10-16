Sharjah launches 3 new bus routes to Etihad Rail station in Al Dhaid

Passengers travelling to Etihad Rail's station in Al Dhaid can now use three new public bus routes connecting it with Al Madam, Al Sajaa and Sharjah, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced.

Al Dhaid joined the UAE's national passenger railway network on September 30, giving Sharjah its first Etihad Rail station and connecting the emirate to Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.

The bus services are part of the authority's efforts to strengthen connections between public transport modes and make journeys easier for commuters.

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SRTA outlined the following routes:

ER1: Al Madam – Etihad Rail Station, Al Dhaid

ER2: Al Sajaa – Etihad Rail Station, Al Dhaid

ER3: Sharjah – Etihad Rail Station, Al Dhaid

The routes provide bus connections to and from the station, giving passengers in the three areas another option for reaching the rail network.

You can check out the bus timings below:

Dubai new Metro link

New connections to Etihad Rail has recently also been announced in Dubai, a pedestrian bridge opened on Thursday, October 15, linking Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station with Etihad Rail's Dubai Al Yalayis Station.

Passengers can access the enclosed bridge through Exit 1 or Exit 2 of the Metro station. The route includes escalators and moving walkways, with the transfer taking around five to seven minutes.

An Etihad Rail shuttle bus remains available, giving passengers the option of walking or taking the bus between the two stations. Dubai Al Yalayis Station began passenger operations on September 30, connecting the emirate with the inter-emirate rail network.