  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Nov 21, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 30, 1447 | Fajr 05:19 | DXB clear.png28.2°C

Salik updates toll rates ahead of Dubai Run on November 23

The Dubai Run, part of this month’s Dubai Fitness Challenge, offers flexible start times for registered participants, beginning from 4am

Published: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 7:30 PM

Top Stories

Dubai Airshow crash: UAE offers condolences; Indian fighter jet pilot's identity revealed

Dubai Airshow crash: UAE offers condolences; Indian fighter jet pilot's identity revealed

From injuries to fatalities: Top 10 deadliest Airshow disasters in history

From injuries to fatalities: Top 10 deadliest Airshow disasters in history

Watch: The moment Indian Air Force fighter Tejas jet crashed at Dubai Airshow 2025

Watch: The moment Indian Air Force fighter Tejas jet crashed at Dubai Airshow 2025

Salik on Friday announced revised toll rates for Sunday (November 23) in line with the Dubai Run event.

During peak hours in the morning — from 6am to 10am — residents will be charged Dh6, up Dh2 from the usual Dh4 on Sundays.

Recommended For You

Egyptian explorer Omar Samra on how mountaineering helped him rediscover himself

Egyptian explorer Omar Samra on how mountaineering helped him rediscover himself

UAE residents welcome removal of minimum salary for loans; experts advise caution

UAE residents welcome removal of minimum salary for loans; experts advise caution

Emirates agrees deal with Rolls-Royce to maintain its own A380 engines

Emirates agrees deal with Rolls-Royce to maintain its own A380 engines

Dubai Investments reinforces regional glass industry leadership through Emirates Float Glass expansion

Dubai Investments reinforces regional glass industry leadership through Emirates Float Glass expansion

Dubai: AR Rahman, Arno Krimmer announce film on Rumi

Dubai: AR Rahman, Arno Krimmer announce film on Rumi

 

Meanwhile, evening peak hours — 4pm to 8pm — will remain at Dh4. Low-peak rates of Dh4 will apply from 10am to 4pm and 8pm to 1am, Salik confirmed on social media on Friday.

The Dubai Run, part of this month’s Dubai Fitness Challenge, offers flexible start times for registered participants, beginning from 4am. The run officially starts at 6.30am, with the start line closing at 8am.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

Routes:

  • The 5km route begins on Sheikh Zayed Road near Museum of the Future, passes the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera and ends near Dubai Mall. It's a flat route suitable for runners of all ages and abilities.

  • The 10km route starts near Museum of the Future, crossing the Dubai Canal Bridge, then loops along Sheikh Zayed Road and finishes near DIFC Gate. It is suitable for more experienced runners.