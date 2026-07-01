19 years on: How Salik toll gates changed Dubai roads forever

Nineteen years ago, driving on Dubai roads changed forever with the introduction of Salik toll gates. On July 1, 2007, the first two toll gates began scanning vehicles at Al Garhoud Bridge and near Mall of the Emirates in Al Barsha. An amount of Dh4 was automatically deducted from each vehicle's Salik account — a small sum that would reshape how Dubai commuters planned their daily journeys.

The days leading up to the launch were marked by chaos. Petrol stations across Dubai and neighbouring emirates witnessed last-minute rushes of motorists scrambling for Salik cards on June 30. The price of a Salik card kit was Dh100 with Dh50 as an initial account cost and the remainder as credit.

Representatives at petrol stations found themselves helping people fill registration forms, explaining rules and fines, and even fixing tags onto windscreens. Motorists debated on whether the move would ease traffic or add to expenses.

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To overcome the chaos, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced a grace period of two days. A spokesperson stated, “If a motorist passes through the toll gates, they will be fined,” he said. “But then if they buy the card within two working days, the fine will be waived.”

Relief and confusion

On July 1, when the Salik gates became operational, there were several teething troubles.

While traffic flowed unusually smoothly on Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Garhoud Bridge much to the relief of some commuters, alternative routes became nightmares. Maktoum Bridge saw standstill traffic, with commuters stuck for an hour and a half. Jumeirah Road and Emirates Road also faced jams as thousands sought to avoid the Dh4 fee.

Most of the gas stations in Dubai had run out of Salik tags on July 1, 2007, forcing several last-minute motorists to fume and fret.

“There was a big turnout of people on June 30. We don’t have the Salik cards with us. There are people who have come down but then the RTA is still to replenish us with new stock of Salik tags. We hope that it arrives soon,” said a representative of the Emarat Petrol Station in the Rashidiya area at the time.

Motorists expressed confusion over how Salik would be affecting them in the long run. People driving rented cars were also confused on how they would be charged.

Today, 19 years later

Today, Salik is unrecognisable from its 2007 origins. From two gates, it has expanded to eight, then ten with the November 2024 additions at Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Variable pricing introduced in January 2025 means motorists now pay Dh6 during peak hours, which are from 6am–10am and 4pm–8pm on weekdays. The off-peak rates remain at Dh4, and travel through the gates are free between 1am and 6am.

In Q1 2025 alone, Salik recorded Dh751.6 million in revenue — up 33.7 per cent year-on-year. The company was listed on the Dubai Financial Market in September 2022, oversubscribed 49 times, and now boasts a market value of approximately Dh15 billion.

The question that echoed on that first day in 2007 - "Will Salik actually ease traffic?" remains relevant. Experts say the impact of more gates and dynamic pricing could take a decade or two to fully materialise.

But what's clear is that Salik is no longer just a toll system. It is a symbol of how Dubai adapts, evolves, and shapes the way its residents live, work, and move.