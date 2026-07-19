From Dubai Marina to Rigga: RTA to connect 25 communities with walkways, cycling path

Dubai residents could soon find it easier to walk, cycle or use e-scooters, with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) approving a five-year plan to expand its soft mobility network across the emirate.

The initiative will develop soft mobility infrastructure across 25 residential areas and upgrade the surroundings of 63 public transport stations by 2030, making first- and last-mile journeys safer and more convenient.

The plan builds on works already underway in Dubai Marina, Naif, Al Rigga, Al Murar and Al Muraqqabat, where RTA is introducing pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.

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It will also see improvements around Metro and bus stations through wide footpaths, cycling tracks, shaded walkways, safer crossings, bicycle parking and pick-up and drop-off facilities.

According to the RTA, the project is aimed at encouraging more residents to use public transport by making it easier to complete the first and last part of their journeys without relying on private cars.

The authority said Dubai recorded 342 million pedestrian journeys, 57.3 million cycling trips and 39.6 million e-scooter trips in 2025, which shows demand for alternative modes of transport.