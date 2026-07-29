RTA announces temporary staircase building at Dubai Mall Metro Station

Dubai's RTA announced the opening of a temporary staircase building at the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station amid ongoing expansion works.

The temporary staircase is located at the station's Exit 1 as developmental works continue at the prime station's entrance.

The Roads and Transport Authority urged visitors to adhere to the paths indicated on the map to reach the station.

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"Station staff are also present to serve you at all times. Thank you for your cooperation," read the statement.

Earlier this month, the authority announced a temporary closure of the bus and taxi service road at the station until the end of 2026.

The road has been reportedly shut to facilitate the expansion of the station, which serves thousands of commuters every day, particularly visitors heading to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa.

The authority said it has put in place an integrated traffic management plan to ensure public transport users can continue to access the station safely and with minimal disruption.

One of Dubai Metro's busiest stations, it is set for a major expansion with passenger capacity increasing by 65 per cent. The project will raise hourly capacity from 7,250 to 12,320 passengers and increase daily handling capacity to up to 220,000, easing pressure during peak periods such as New Year’s Eve and major holidays.

The expansion project will increase the station’s total area from 6,700 square metres to 8,500. Works include enhancing station entrances and pedestrian bridges to facilitate smoother passenger access, expanding concourse and platform areas and adding new escalators and lifts.

Entry gates will be separated from exit gates to improve passenger flow, alongside an increase in the number of fare gates and expanded commercial areas. The project also includes integration with public transport services and other mobility modes.