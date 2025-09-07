Dubai: Major RTA road projects reduce traffic, add hundreds of parking spaces

Have you noticed roadworks around your residence or workplace in Dubai?

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in the emirate announced that it has completed roadworks in two areas — Al Khawaneej 2 (Tolerance District) and Jebel Ali Industrial Area 1 — and is currently carrying out more in six residential areas. These include Nad Al Sheba 1, 3 and 4, Al Awir 1, Wadi Al Amardi, and Al Warqa’a.

The total length of roads across the eight areas is 103 kilometres.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said that the road projects aim to meets the needs of the Dubai's growing population and improve quality of life.

He added that the development will improve lighting and stormwater drainage in residential areas. The resulting road structure will also reduce traffic.

Completed roads

He added, “The completed project in Al Khawaneej 2 (Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme – Tolerance District) included the construction of six kilometres of internal roads, along with connections to Amman Street and surrounding roads."

This project has provided the community 765 roadside parking spaces, 178 lighting poles, and a dedicated cycling track.

"The internal roads project completed in Jebel Ali Industrial Area 1 covered the construction and maintenance of 27 kilometres of roads. It converted the roundabout at the intersection of First Al Khail Street and Street 23 into a signalised junction to improve traffic flow," Al Tayer said. "The project also delivered seven new roundabouts in the area to enhance the efficiency of roads used by heavy vehicles, improve road safety, and increase the capacity of arterial roads to accommodate 3,000 vehicles per hour per road. In addition, the project included the installation of 42 kilometres of road lighting.”

Under construction

Al Tayer further explained, “RTA is currently constructing internal roads in six residential areas to facilitate residents’ mobility. In Al Awir 1, the works include 16.5 kilometres of internal roads, of which five kilometres are located within the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment project. The project also features a 7.5-kilometre road linking Emirates Road with Al Awir 1, providing two lanes in each direction, with intersections, roundabouts, and a U-turn movement near Emirates Road to connect the housing project with the main road.”

“The development of the new entry and exit points will double the area’s road capacity from 1,500 to 3,000 vehicles per hour — an increase of 100 per cent. The project further includes the construction of an additional 4-kilometre lane on Emirates Road, stretching from the entrance of Al Awir 1 to the border of Sharjah, with a speed limit of 110 km/h and a capacity of 2,000 vehicles per hour. This new lane will enhance traffic flow and increase the capacity of Emirates Road by 16 per cent. The project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.”

Nad Al Sheba 1, 3 and 4

The internal roads project in Nad Al Sheba 1, 3 and 4 includes the construction of new roads, additional road links, cycling tracks, landscaping and beautification works. It also features upgrades to existing roads, pedestrian pavements, and parking spaces near key community facilities such as schools, shopping centres, mosques, and parks.

The total length of roads across the three areas is 32 kilometres, with 15 kilometres of pedestrian walkways and cycling tracks. Nad Al Sheba 1 project is expected to be completed by the end of this year, while works in Nad Al Sheba 3 and 4 are scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

Al Warqa’a

RTA is also completing road works in Al Warqa’a, scheduled for completion by the end of this year. The project includes the construction of an additional entry and exit to Al Warqa’a directly from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, the development of Al Warqa’a 1 Street, and the conversion of existing roundabouts into signalised intersections with special specifications to reduce traffic density. The works also cover street lighting and parking facilities.

The project will serve more than 350,000 residents and, upon completion, will ease entry and exit to and from the area. It will also increase the capacity of Al Warqa’a 1 Street by 30 per cent and cut travel time by 80%, from 20 minutes to just 3.5 minutes. In addition, it will shorten trip distances from 5.7 kilometres to 1.5 kilometres.

Wadi Al Amardi

The road project in Wadi Al Amardi includes 15 kilometres of new roads, comprising a 4-kilometre expansion of Tripoli Street opposite the area and 11 kilometres of internal roads. It also features 10 kilometres of paving works, the installation of 405 lighting poles, and roadside parking with a capacity of 1,000 spaces across internal roads.

The project will serve more than 30,000 residents and will increase the capacity of the area’s entry and exit points by around 3,000 vehicles per hour. It will also shorten travel distances from five kilometres to one kilometre. The project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.