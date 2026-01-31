RTA announces temporary road closures on February 1 for Dubai Marathon

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday (January 31) that several roads across Dubai will be temporarily closed on Sunday (February 1).

According to the RTA, road closures are done to facilitate Dubai Marathon and will begin in the early hours of race day to ensure the safety of runners and smooth organisation of the event.

From 1am, Abdullah Omran Taryam Street will be closed between Umm Suqeim Street and Al Thowima Street. Meanwhile, from 4.45am, there will be partial closures on Jumeirah Street and King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, specifically between the Al Mehemal Street intersection and the Dubai Internet City intersection.

The authority noted that one lane will reopen to traffic from 8am on both Jumeirah Street and King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street to ease vehicle movement.

Dubai residents can check the Dubai Marathon route map, which the RTA has shared, for more details on affected areas.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow directional signage to ensure smooth access to their destinations.