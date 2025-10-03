  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 03, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1447 | Fajr 04:55 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.2°C

RTA announces new Dubai-Abu Dhabi intercity bus route

The intercity route operates from Al Quoz Bus Station to MBZ Bus Station

Published: Fri 3 Oct 2025, 11:12 AM

Top Stories

UAE grants first drone airspace provider certificate to Dubai Air Navigation Services

UAE grants first drone airspace provider certificate to Dubai Air Navigation Services

Some UAE pet owners say inflated vet bills deter adoption, strain families

Some UAE pet owners say inflated vet bills deter adoption, strain families

No Umrah on tourist visa, stricter rules: 10 key changes to know before pilgrimage

No Umrah on tourist visa, stricter rules: 10 key changes to know before pilgrimage

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled a new bus route linking the emirate with Abu Dhabi. The intercity route runs from Al Quoz Bus Station to MBZ Bus Station, and operates in partnership with Capital Express.

The trip will cost Dh25 per person, which passengers can pay with nol cards, and cash.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Alec Holdings prices IPO at top end of price range, raising Dh1.4 billion

thumb-image

DAC Developers unveils Aeropolis at a grand launch event in Dubai

thumb-image

UAE's Ayyappan brothers look on the bright side after defeat

thumb-image

More than 9,000 children in Indonesia got food poisoning from school meals in 2025

thumb-image

'Dangerous' Odegaard has freedom to shine for Arsenal, says Arteta

 

In May, bus service E308 was launched between Dubai and Sharjah, with the fare set at Dh12 per passenger. The route runs between Stadium Bus Station in Dubai to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In late August, RTA announced five new bus routes, and re-routed several others to respond to the growing demand.

RTA has over 250 intercity buses, and all of them have free Wi-Fi available to ensure commuters can work, or connect with family and friends easily on the go.