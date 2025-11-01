  • search in Khaleej Times
Sat, Nov 01, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 10, 1447 | Fajr 05:08 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.4°C

RTA announces extended metro timings for Dubai Ride on November 2

Dubai Ride is part of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, where thousands in the emirate take on various sporting challenges, ranging from beginner to advanced

Published: Sat 1 Nov 2025, 4:52 PM

Updated: Sat 1 Nov 2025, 5:14 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announced that Metro timings have been extended to help those participating in Dubai Ride access a smooth commute.

The Metro will be operational from 3am on November 2, till 12 midnight. Earlier, Salik also announced revised toll rates for November 2.

As the region's largest community cycling event takes place, RTA announced some road closures from 3.30am to 10.30am on November 2.

As residents gear up for Dubai Ride, RTA also announced that all Dubai Ride participants will get to rent Careem bikes for free. Bikes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 3am to 8am, with extra-time fees waived for rides exceeding 45 minutes during this period.

Dubai Ride

Dubai Ride is part of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, where thousands in the emirate take on various sporting challenges, ranging from beginner to advanced.

The event will see thousands of cyclists take over the city’s streets, riding past iconic landmarks such as the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, and the Burj Khalifa.

The event isn't only for professional cyclists; any one with an interest can participate. Those who register can choose from the 12km route along Sheikh Zayed Road or the family-friendly 4km loop through Downtown Dubai.

A special entry point is available for People of Determination, accommodating hand cycles, tandem bikes, and adapted bicycles.

If you are an advanced cyclist looking for a more thrilling ride to push your limits, the route has also offered Speed Laps, where cyclists must use a racer bike and maintain a minimum speed of 30kmph.