Video: RTA unveils Dubai Tram’s stunning new 20th-anniversary look

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, the RTA has also rolled out a range of offers and gifts for residents and visitors alike

Published: Sat 25 Oct 2025, 9:38 PM

Look: New Dubai landmark launches over water, Sheikh Mohammed announces

Dubai teen cremated after cardiac arrest on Diwali; tributes pour in

Dubai: Woman to pay Dh15,000 after stealing gold necklace

Dubai commuters and visitors got their first glimpse of the Dubai Tram in its striking new look, unveiled to mark the 20th anniversary of the Road and Transport Authority (RTA).

The tram’s exterior has been refreshed with a sleek dark blue design, featuring '20' along the sides and the slogan 20 Years Celebrating Moving Forward prominently displayed in the middle.

In addition to the tram makeover, the RTA has also rolled out a range of offers and gifts for residents and visitors alike.

Celebratory perks include discounts on movie tickets and online orders, along with special experiences at transport hubs.

Whether you’re arriving at Dubai International Airport, hopping on the tram, or travelling by Metro, the RTA is ensuring passengers across the city can join in the festivities.