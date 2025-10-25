Video: RTA unveils Dubai Tram’s stunning new 20th-anniversary look

Dubai commuters and visitors got their first glimpse of the Dubai Tram in its striking new look, unveiled to mark the 20th anniversary of the Road and Transport Authority (RTA).

The tram’s exterior has been refreshed with a sleek dark blue design, featuring '20' along the sides and the slogan 20 Years Celebrating Moving Forward prominently displayed in the middle.

In addition to the tram makeover, the RTA has also rolled out a range of offers and gifts for residents and visitors alike.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Celebratory perks include discounts on movie tickets and online orders, along with special experiences at transport hubs.

Whether you’re arriving at Dubai International Airport, hopping on the tram, or travelling by Metro, the RTA is ensuring passengers across the city can join in the festivities.