RTA says Dubai bus deployment to take less than a minute as AI system launched

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said bus deployment will be reduced to less than one minute, down from previous times of 30 to 60 minutes.

This comes as the authority launched an AI-powered system to manage and operate buses efficiently across various operational conditions. The system will ensure that bus response is also consistent with changes in other modes of public transport, such as Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram.

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The tech monitors over 1,100 buses and supports 26 operational scenarios, according to a media release by the authority. The system "aligns with Dubai’s direction towards smart cities," the statement read.

The "Decision Support System" will use AI to enable real-time decision making. With machine learning tech and advanced optimisation algorithms, it identifies the most suitable buses and dispatches them instantly.

Marwan Al Zarooni, Director of Buses at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said, the system contributes to "greater efficiency in managing operational processes and reinforces RTA’s leadership in harnessing artificial intelligence to support the smart mobility ecosystem."