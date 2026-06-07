RTA says 90% construction completed on bridge connecting Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Harbour

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 90 per cent of a project to construct a 1,500-metre bridge with two lanes in each direction, providing direct entry and exit between Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Harbour.

According to the project timeline, the bridge will open to traffic this June for motorists travelling from Sheikh Zayed Road, from both Deira and Jebel Ali, towards Dubai Harbour. In July, traffic will open from Dubai Harbour towards Al Naseem Street, as well as from the new bridge towards the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and Al Naseem Street.

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What has been done so far?

The contractor has made significant progress, completing a substantial portion of the foundations, columns and concrete barriers. The project currently has 1,400 engineers and workers across 12 teams, with more than 4.2 million work hours recorded since commencement. More than 45,000 cubic metres of concrete and 8,273 tonnes of steel have been used in the project.

Which areas are connected?

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said that the bridge starts from Interchange 5 on Sheikh Zayed Road near American University in Dubai, passes through the intersection of Al Naseem Street and Al Falak Street, crosses over the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, and extends to Dubai Harbour Street.

Reducing traffic time

According to Al Tayer, the bridge will have a total capacity of up to 6,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. Since the project also includes at-grade improvement works at four intersections, it is expected to reduce travel time from 12 minutes to 3 minutes, and to improve traffic flow in Dubai Harbour and its surrounding areas.