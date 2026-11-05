AI-powered traffic lights in Dubai expected to cut congestion by at least 10%, says RTA

Dubai’s planned AI-powered traffic-signal upgrades are expected to help reduce congestion by at least 10 per cent, a senior Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) official said, as the emirate moves to use predictive technology to improve traffic flow.

Speaking on the Direct Line programme on Dubai Radio, Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, said work was under way to connect all traffic signals in Dubai to the authority’s traffic management centre in Al Barsha. The connection project is expected to be completed early next year, he said.

Artificial intelligence will use information from cameras and existing systems to anticipate congestion and identify potential bottlenecks. Signal timings will then be adjusted dynamically to respond to traffic conditions.

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Bahrozyan said the technology would make traffic-signal management more responsive than it is today. He expected the systems to contribute to a reduction in congestion of at least 10 per cent, while noting that other projects would also help ease traffic.

The RTA already manages traffic signals through its Al Barsha centre and maintains continuous coordination with Dubai Police, he said.

The upgrades form part of the authority’s updated AI strategy, which extends beyond traffic management to public transport planning, customer services and the management of its infrastructure.

Paying fines and renewing licences through AI

Motorists will increasingly be able to access services by interacting with an AI assistant, rather than navigating individual digital service processes, Bahrozyan said.

He cited paying fines, renewing vehicle registrations and renewing driving licences as examples of transactions that could be handled through the assistant.

The aim is to make services easier to use while improving the efficiency of the departments that support them. More than 50 per cent of service operations are expected to move to an AI-assistant ecosystem within the next two years, he said.

The strategy is expected to generate more than Dh300 million in annual added value through improved efficiency and better services for the public.

AI across 41 areas

Bahrozyan said the updated strategy covers 41 areas across the RTA’s agencies, sectors and departments, with AI to be integrated extensively into these areas over two and a half years.

The rollout is divided into six phases. The authority is currently working on the first and second phases, with the remaining four planned over the next two years, he said.

Priorities have been selected to balance improvements in public-facing services with greater internal efficiency. Alongside transport operations, the strategy covers support functions such as contracts, procurement, finance and human resources.

AI will also support planning across the public transport network, including buses, the Metro and marine transport.

Bahrozyan said the pace of technological change meant the strategy was reviewed every six months to a year to ensure the authority kept up with developments.

Protecting transport assets

Managing the RTA’s growing portfolio of infrastructure is another key focus.Bahrozyan estimated that the authority’s assets were worth more than Dh150 billion, with major transport and road projects adding to that portfolio.

As the number, scale and value of those assets increase, relying on conventional monitoring methods involving staff and inspectors will become more challenging, he said.

AI could enable the authority to expand asset-monitoring coverage to around five times its current level, helping it better maintain and protect its infrastructure.

Traffic management and public transport operations will remain central to the strategy, alongside the drive to make everyday services simpler for residents.