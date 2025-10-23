  • search in Khaleej Times
RTA announces auction of 3, 4, 5-digit exclusive licence plates

Three hundred codes will be available for private and classic vehicle plates

Published: Thu 23 Oct 2025, 3:55 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will offer 300 exclusive three, four, and five-digit codes for private and classic vehicle plates in its 81st online auction. These codes will be available from: A, B, I, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, and Z.

Registration for this online auction will begin on Monday, October 27, with the auction itself launching on Monday, November 3. The auction will run for five days only. The sale of these codes will be subject to a 5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT), and participants must have an active traffic file in the emirate of Dubai.

To participate, potential bidders are required to submit a security cheque of Dh5,000, payable to RTA, along with a non-refundable participation fee of Dh120. The fee can be paid at RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres (Umm Ramool, Al Barsha, Deira), and online payments via credit card are also available on the RTA website: www.rta.ae.

The payment method for the winning bidder is also specified: Payment must be completed within 10 working days following the auction’s closure. Payments can be made in cash (up to Dh50,000) or by certified cheque or credit card (for amounts exceeding Dh50,000) at Customer Happiness Centres or via the RTA website.