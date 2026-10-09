Travel without Nol card: Commuters can now use QR codes on Dubai Metro, buses, trams

Passengers can get their QR code through the Nol Pay or S’hail apps and scan it at the blue entry gates at Dubai Metro stations

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 9 Oct 2026, 4:52 PM
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Have you seen those blue gates at Dubai Metro stations? They serve a purpose beyond letting commuters through. You can now scan a QR code on your phone to access public transport across Dubai.

Dubai public transport passengers can now use QR codes on their phones to access the Metro, tram, and buses, removing the need for paper tickets, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday, October 9.

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Passengers can get their QR code through the Nol Pay or S’hail apps and scan it at the blue entry gates to begin their journey. The RTA advised passengers to get their QR code through either app and scan it at the gates before proceeding to their destination.

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The new option applies to the red Nol ticket, which is designed for single trips and occasional journeys, with fares depending on the number of zones travelled through.

The change offers occasional riders and visitors a digital alternative to carrying a paper red Nol ticket, making it easier to pay for individual journeys across Dubai’s public transport network.

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