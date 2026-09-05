Back from vacation abroad? Readjusting to UAE road rules a priority, says expert

Residents returning to the UAE after long-haul flights are being urged to take extra care before driving home from the airport, particularly if they are tired, jet-lagged or have not driven for several weeks. With families returning after the summer travel season, drivers may be getting behind the wheel after spending 12 hours or more travelling.

Fatigue, heavy luggage and the need to quickly readjust to UAE roads can all make the airport-to-home journey more difficult. Jaber Al Harbi, managing director at Bin Yaber Driving Institute, said motorists often assume the difficult part of their journey is over once their flight lands. “In reality, driving home tired, overloaded with luggage, and out of practice after weeks abroad is its own hazard.”

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Here are five mistakes motorists should avoid:

1. Driving when exhausted

Residents arriving after an overnight or long-haul flight should avoid driving if they are struggling to stay alert.

Al Harbi advised travellers to use a taxi or ride-hailing service, or ask someone else to drive them home.

“Your body after a long flight is nowhere near a suitable state to drive,” he said. “Arrange a taxi, a ride-hailing app, or ask someone else to do the pickup.”

There is no separate UAE traffic fine specifically for being jet-lagged. However, driving in a manner that endangers the driver or others can attract a Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points and vehicle impoundment for light vehicles.

2. Overloading the car with luggage

Airport pickups can often involve several large suitcases, particularly when families are returning from holidays.

Drivers should make sure luggage is properly stored and does not block visibility or move around inside the vehicle.

Overloading a light vehicle or carrying cargo in violation of permitted limits can result in a Dh500 fine and four black points. A falling or leaking load can also attract a Dh500 fine.

“Airport pickups often mean more bags than the car was packed for,” Al Harbi said. “Take the extra minute to stack and secure everything properly in the boot.”

3. Following vehicles too closely

Motorists who have spent several weeks outside the UAE may also need some time to readjust to local traffic speeds and driving conditions.

Al Harbi recommended leaving more space between vehicles during the first drive after returning.

Failing to maintain a safe following distance carries a Dh400 fine and four black points. “Give yourself more space than you think you need on that first drive back,” he said.

4. Checking the phone while driving

Drivers leaving an airport may be tempted to check messages, confirm a pickup location or enter an address into their navigation app while moving.

Al Harbi said these tasks should be completed before leaving the parking area.

Using a mobile phone while driving carries a Dh800 fine and four black points. “Set your destination on the map before you pull out of the car park,” he said. “Circling arrivals traffic while glancing at a phone screen is exactly how avoidable collisions happen.”

5. Speeding on quiet airport roads

Drivers arriving late at night or in the early hours may encounter relatively empty roads, but speed limits and camera enforcement remain in place.

Speeding fines in the UAE start at Dh300 for exceeding the limit by up to 20kmph and can rise to Dh2,000 for the most serious speeding offences. Higher-level violations can also result in black points and vehicle impoundment.

“Airport roads look wide and empty at 3am, but the cameras don’t care what time it is,” Al Harbi said.

He advised motorists returning from trips to take their first journey slowly and give themselves time to readjust.

“Ease back into UAE speeds gradually, the same way you’d ease back into UAE traffic.”