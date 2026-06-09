Ras Al Khaimah offers free bus rides for a month on relaunched Purple Route

Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (Rakta) has relaunched the Purple Route (Al Nakheel – Manar Mall), marking a major step in enhancing public transport services and advancing sustainable mobility across the emirate.

Effective June 3, 2026, the upgraded route introduces 14 kilometers of expanded coverage, new stops, and an improved timetable designed to offer more reliable, accessible, and convenient travel for residents and visitors.

Improved connectivity across key destinations

The Purple Route spans 14 kilometres in each direction and includes nine key stops, connecting Al Nakheel with Manar Mall through several major destinations, including the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security, Obaida Allah Hospital, American University of Ras Al Khaimah, Al Seyah Area, Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, the Public Health Centre – Preventive Medicine, and the People of Determination Centre.

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With 12 daily trips operating on an optimized schedule, the enhanced route aims to improve connectivity across key residential, educational, healthcare, and commercial areas in the emirate.

Free rides for one month

To encourage community uptake and familiarisation with the upgraded service, Rakta will offer free rides on the Purple Route for the first month of operation. The initiative allows residents to experience the improved service and expanded accessibility at no cost.

First electric bus introduced in Ras Al Khaimah

A key highlight of the relaunch is the introduction of Ras Al Khaimah's first electric bus operating on a public transport route. The milestone reflects Rakta's commitment to reducing emissions and supporting clean energy solutions as part of the emirate's broader sustainability and green transition goals for 2026.

Enhanced passenger experience

The upgraded service has been designed to improve the daily commuting experience, offering shorter waiting times, more convenient stops, and better access to essential services including hospitals, universities, government offices, and shopping destinations.

Ismail Hassan Al Blooshi, Director General of Rakta, said the relaunch reflects the authority's commitment to modern and sustainable transport solutions.

"The relaunch of the Purple Route reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering modern, efficient, and sustainable transport solutions that serve our community and support the Emirate's long-term vision. Introducing Ras Al Khaimah's first electric bus on this route is a proud milestone that brings us closer to a cleaner, smarter, and more connected transport future,” he said.

Smart travel and future expansion

Passengers are encouraged to use the Sayer smart app to plan journeys, check schedules, and track buses in real time, ensuring a seamless travel experience across the network.

The Purple Route relaunch is part of Rakta's broader strategy to expand the Emirate's public transport network to 215 kilometers, supporting its goal of increasing urban transport coverage from 55 per cent to 65 per cent by 2026.