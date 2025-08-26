UAE: Road closure from Sept 1 as major RAK highway to be developed

Ras Al Khaimah’s Department of Public Services has announced the launch of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Road (E11) development project, a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at improving connectivity and easing traffic flow across the emirate.

The project, which stretches from Al Hamra Roundabout to the intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), is part of a comprehensive plan to expand the road and utility networks in Ras Al Khaimah.

According to the public services department, construction and road closure procedures will begin on Monday, September 1.

Stage one will include widening the road from two lanes to four lanes in each direction, along with the creation of a dedicated service road to enhance local traffic movement.

The works also cover the development of essential utility networks including electricity, telecommunications, irrigation, and rainwater drainage as well as the installation of modern LED lighting poles.

As part of the phase one traffic diversion plan, sections of E11 at Al Hamra Roundabout will be closed, with traffic redirected to alternative routes. In addition, a 2 km temporary road will be constructed to facilitate vehicle movement during the works.

Stage two of the project will see the completion of road widening, alongside major traffic improvement measures. These include the construction of new bridges and tunnels at four key locations: Dolphin Junction (S4), the E11–E311 Junction (D1), the Red Tunnel (S3), and the Mina Al Arab Tunnel (F1/F2).

Under the phase two traffic diversion plan, diversions will continue along alternative routes, with additional lanes added to help reduce congestion.

The department confirmed that the project is designed to meet the needs of Ras Al Khaimah’s growing population and to support the emirate’s long-term development by creating a modern and efficient road network.